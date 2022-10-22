Planning Commission will consider recommending approval of Meta’s Willow Village project

The staff report for the Willow Village master plan project is now available. On Oct. 24, 2022, the Planning Commission will review and consider whether to adopt a resolution recommending the City Council certify the environmental impact report, adopt California Environmental Quality Act findings and approve the requested land use entitlements for the proposed Willow Village master plan project, consisting of:

Up to 1.6 million square feet of office and accessory uses (a maximum of up to 1.25 million square feet of offices with balance for accessory uses)

Up to 200,000 square feet of retail/commercial uses, including a grocery store, pharmacy, entertainment and restaurant uses

Up to 1,730 housing units, including 312 below market rate units (260 inclusionary units plus 52 units per the city’s commercial linkage requirement) of which 119 would be age-restricted senior housing units;

Up to a 193 room hotel

Publicly accessible open space including an approximately 3.5-acre park, 1.5-acre town square, a dog park, 2-acre elevated linear park extending over Willow Road, and additional public open space; and

A potential publicly-accessible, below grade tunnel for Meta intercampus trams, bicyclists and pedestrians connecting the project with the West and East campuses

The proposed project would demolish approximately 1 million square feet of existing office and industrial buildings and redevelop the project site. The requested City actions and entitlements for the proposed project include environmental review, a conditional development permit, development agreement, rezoning, general plan and zoning map amendments, vesting tentative maps and below market rate housing agreements. The Planning Commission is a recommending body to the City Council on certification of the EIR and the proposed project entitlements. Previously the City released the Final Environmental Impact Report for the proposed project which is available for public review.

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing via Zoom, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, or as near as possible thereafter, at which time and place interested persons may appear and make oral public comments on the proposed project.

Written comments for the Commission’s consideration may be submitted by email to Planning Manager Kyle Perata or by letter to:

Kyle Perata

Community Development

701 Laurel St.

Menlo Park, CA 94025

Hard copies of the Willow Village master plan project plans, staff report agenda packet, and Final EIR are also available at the Menlo Park Library at 800 Alma St. and Belle Haven Branch Library at 413 Ivy Drive.

Please contact Planning Manager Kyle Perata with any questions.