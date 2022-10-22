Storyteller Charlie Chin returns to the Menlo Park Library on October 26

by Contributed Content on October 22, 2022

Expert storyteller, author, historian and musician Charlie Chin returns to Menlo Park Library on Wednesday, October 26 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm as part of the Storytelling Festival.

He will share traditional Chinese folktales with his classical Teahouse Style. In the Tea House style, several stories are embedded in a Story Frame, making for a continuous story that can be expanded or contracted.

The performance is suitable for adults and teens, as well as older grade-schoolers.

Events
