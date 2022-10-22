Storyteller Charlie Chin returns to the Menlo Park Library on October 26

Expert storyteller, author, historian and musician Charlie Chin returns to Menlo Park Library on Wednesday, October 26 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm as part of the Storytelling Festival.

He will share traditional Chinese folktales with his classical Teahouse Style. In the Tea House style, several stories are embedded in a Story Frame, making for a continuous story that can be expanded or contracted.

The performance is suitable for adults and teens, as well as older grade-schoolers.