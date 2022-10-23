Ethiopian food featured in virtual cooking class on October 27

Ethiopian food is light, healthy and flavorful, ranging from mild to a little spicy and from meaty to vegetarian-friendly. Discover new cooking techniques, exotic spices, and ways to easily pair them with your daily ingredients like beans, lentils and vegetables, and meat sautéed with flavored butter, ghee and different healthy oils.

Learn how to prepare Misir Wot and Chicken Tibs inspired and influenced by Chef Mimi Selam’s Ethiopian cultural traditions. Mimi shares how to make the Tibs vegetarian, or with the meat of your choice on Thursday, October 27 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Register via Zoom.

Download the recipes(PDF, 167KB), and cook along!

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.