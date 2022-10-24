Raising a Well-Balanced Student is topic on October 26

In a high-stakes, high-pressure culture, parent and school expectations may have unintentional but damaging effects on students.

Increasing demands on students may lead to unhealthy stress, resulting in burnout, disengagement, or physical and mental health symptoms.

In a workshop scheduled for Wednesday, October 26 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm , Dr. Denise Pope will examine the tension that parents, students, and teachers experience over issues such as homework, grades, and the culture of competition, and offer tools for creating healthier home and school climates. Register online.

Denise Pope, PhD, is a Senior Lecturer at the Stanford University Graduate School of Education and co-founder of Challenge Success, a nonprofit organization affiliated with the Stanford GSE. Dr. Pope lectures nationally on parenting techniques and strategies to increase student health, engagement with learning, and integrity.

Parents/caregivers, students, educators, mental health professionals, and community members welcome! Free admission. Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be available.

This special event is sponsored by Peninsula Health Care District, San Mateo Union High School District, and Sequoia Healthcare District, in partnership with The Parent Venture.