Halloween Spooktacular in Atherton on October 28

by Linda Hubbard on October 25, 2022

The Atherton Library and Town are partnering to return the Halloween Spooktacular event this year from 3:00 to 5:00 pm on Friday, October 28

Activities include costume parade/contest, bounce-house, and trick-or-treating.

The event, which is sponsored by the Atherton Police Officers Association, takes place at the Atherton Town Hall (80 Fair Oaks Lane). RSVP by calling the town (650) 752-0500 or emailing dispatchers@ci.atherton.ca.us.

InMenlo file photo from 2017 Spooktacular event (c) 2017

Events
