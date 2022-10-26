Golden Acorn Awards will be celebrated virtually on October 27

by Linda Hubbard on October 26, 2022

The Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce will host the 45th annual Golden Acorn Award ceremony  virtually on Thursday, October 27, at 5:00 pm. The keynote speaker is Cyrus Sanandaji, Founder, CEO and Managing Partner of Presidio Ventures, the organization behind the Springline development.

The 2022 recipients of the Golden Acorn Awards are:
-Business Excellence: Menlo Park Academy of Dance
-Community First: Guild Theater
-Leadership: Climate Action, City of Menlo Park
-Public Service: Starla Jerome-Robinson
-Community Champion: Rose Bickerstaff

Reserve a spot online.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search