Golden Acorn Awards will be celebrated virtually on October 27

The Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce will host the 45th annual Golden Acorn Award ceremony virtually on Thursday, October 27, at 5:00 pm. The keynote speaker is Cyrus Sanandaji, Founder, CEO and Managing Partner of Presidio Ventures, the organization behind the Springline development.

The 2022 recipients of the Golden Acorn Awards are:

-Business Excellence: Menlo Park Academy of Dance

-Community First: Guild Theater

-Leadership: Climate Action, City of Menlo Park

-Public Service: Starla Jerome-Robinson

-Community Champion: Rose Bickerstaff

Reserve a spot online.