Schedule for Halloween Hoopla and Carnival in downtown Menlo Park

The annual Menlo Park Halloween Hoopla Parade and Carnival will take place in downtown Menlo Park on Saturday, October 29, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Kids are encouraged to decorate their bikes and wagons — and wear their Halloween costume.

Free shuttle services will be provided from the Belle Haven Branch Library.

Parade participants should arrive at Parking Lot #1 (Maloney Street parking lot) by 10:45 am. The parade begins at 11:00 am on Santa Cruz Avenue towards Fremont Park.

There will be Halloween-inspired carnival games, candy, crafts, raffle prizes and entertainment at Fremont Park.

InMenlo file photo by Robb Most (c) 2018