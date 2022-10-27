Indian Matchmaker is the theme of decorated front yard in Menlo Park

Whether or not you’re a fan of The Indian Matchmaker on Netflix, you’re sure to enjoy the brightly decorated front yard at 356 Santa Monica in Menlo Park.

In the show, Matchmaker Sima Taparia guides clients in the US and India in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era. “I wanted to honor her and her business — and honor the show,” explained homeowner Valerie Frederickson, who has been treating her neighbors — and others in Menlo Park and Atherton who make a point of swinging by during the Halloween season — for the past 19 years with her themed decorations.

Last year there were Chinese dragons on display. This year you’ll be treated to two huge Indian elephants that light up from the inside at night along with an Indian wedding couple and guests.

Valerie scoured the Internet for the elephants of her dreams and eventually special ordered them from China. She plans to donate them to a zoo after Halloween.

The skeletal wedding couple sits under a wedding Mandap, a covered structure with pillars temporarily erected for the purpose of a Hindu or Jain wedding.

Hoping to provide trick or treaters with a memory for years to come, Valerie will have a selfie wall where people can take selfies on Halloween.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2022