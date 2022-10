Open House at PVI’s Rosener House on October 29

Come to PVI’s annual Rosener House Open House to learn about PVI’s Adult Day Services on Saturday, October 29 from 10:00 a to 1:00 pm. Tour the center and meet the staff!

Sample activities include exercise class, music, brain games, and art.

At 10:15 there will be an informative presentation from Alzheimer’s Association: Managing Money: A Caregiver’s Guide to Finances