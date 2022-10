Halloween favorites return on west side of Menlo Park

Sherman Avenue between Santa Cruz and Dakin has long been a favorite trick or treat destination for kids living in the west side of Menlo Park. Good to see the front yard at 1151 Sherman is up to its usual scary good time.

A newer west side tradition is the maze on Vine St. back for its sixth year.

Also on the new side is the dinosaur on Sharon Road who this year appears to be enjoying a meal!

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022