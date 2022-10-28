Ice skating is back at Four Seasons Silicon Valley

by Linda Hubbard on October 28, 2022

Après Village & Skate Rink featuring wooden chalets, fire tables and lighted alpine trees is open seasonly at the Four Seasons Silicon Valley through February 25, 2023.

The Après Skate Rink welcomes children ages 3-12 with accompanying adult to skate under the California sky adorned with twinkling lights. The Skating rink is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 4:00 to 9:00 pm.

Each skate session on the synthetic rink is 45 minutes. Pricing includes skates: $30 per adult and $20 per child up to 12. Reservations available through OpenTable.

Events
