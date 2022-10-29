Atherton Halloween Spooktacular a hit with the preschool set

We swung by Atherton’s Halloween Spooktacular on Friday afternoon and were blown away at all the fun displays that are next to the library and town hall. Well worth a quick detour if you’re in the area.

This event is clearly geared to the preschool set, and there were many clever and colorful costumes. Early arrivals immediately made use of the bounce house — and paid little attention to the smoking dragons (or similar creature — we weren’t sure).

Bottom photo by Dennis Nugent; other photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022