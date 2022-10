Diagon Alley pop-up shops open on October 31

This Halloween, Hogwarts is once again opening its doors to all wizards and Muggles alike!

The Diagon Alley pop-up shops at 1357 Johnson Street will open at 5:00 pm on Monday, October 31.

Fly your broom by to get a wand from Ollivander’s, adopt a magical pet (or several!) from Eeylops, try on some Spectrespecs, and experience the noise and delight of Weasley Wizard Wheezes!

All are welcome.