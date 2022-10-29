Gymnastics program registration opens Nov. 1

The City of Menlo Park’s popular gymnastics programs will return for a short fall session beginning Tuesday, Nov. 15, and ending Dec. 22. Fall session classes will include Kindergym, KinderStars, NewStars, MiniStars, SuperStars, Level A, Level B, Level C, and Stretch and Strength. All classes will take place at the Arrillaga Family Gymnastics Center, 501 Laurel St.

Registration for fall session gymnastics will open to Menlo Park residents on Nov. 1. Residents of unincorporated Menlo Park may register starting on Nov. 4, and nonresidents on Nov. 7.

Registration for winter session (with classes starting in January) will open to Menlo Park residents on Dec. 5. The winter session will offer a full range of gymnastics classes for a variety of ages, skill levels, abilities and interests.

For more information and to register for classes online when registration opens on your respective registration date, visit the City’s Gymnastics webpage.

