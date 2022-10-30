The Members set to play their annual Halloween gig on October 31

What’s not scary, but fun?

Spending part of your Halloween night with the Members, Menlo Park’s legendary rock’n’roll cover band, as they play their annual Halloween block party show starting around 5:00 pm.

Stop by Lemon and Oakdell on Monday night as they add some classic rock to the Halloween festivities. “There might even be beer and some food,” emails Members band member Allen Weiner.

Photo by Linda Hubbard from 2021 Halloween show (c) 2021