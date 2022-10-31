NaNoWriMo: National Novel Writing Month starts November 1

NaNoWriMo is a monthlong creative adventure that takes you deep into your imagination every November. Local writer Megan E. McDonald will be your coach, meeting Tuesday evenings throughout November (no meeting Nov. 22) from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at the Menlo Park Library.

Get together with fellow aspiring novelists for support, comradery, a fix-it clinic, a word-sprint, and more.

All levels welcomed!

Megan McDonald was named Literary Stage “Exhibitor of the Year” at the San Mateo County Fair in 2018, and also placed in that contest’s poetry and fiction divisions in 2019. She has read personal essays at literary salon Bay Area Generations, delivered a “Perspectives” segment on KQED Radio, and won NaNoWriMo twice. She is working on a novel about how the threat of wildfire impacts ranching and land management on the West Coast.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.