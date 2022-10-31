Oak Knoll School Halloween parade filled with smiling faces and fun costumes

Kids from preschool through fifth grade showed off their creative costumes with smiles on their faces in the Oak Knoll School parade that spilled out onto Oak Knoll Lane.

The teachers and administrators got into the spirit as well with one group dressed as ears of corn.

Photographer Rick Morris, who is also a parent of two students at the school, was good enough to do photo duties.

It’s was difficult to pick just a few but we’ve tried our best!

Photos by Rick Morris (c) 2022