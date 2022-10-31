Spotted: Our friend Pete ready to greet trick or treaters

Yours truly has been covering the great Halloween decorations on Laurel St. near Encinal for a decade.

Five (or so) years ago, I realized that sitting in my spare bedroom was someone who could have a useful life by playing a more public role. So I donated him to Greg Hyde, and Pete has been greeting trick or treaters ever since. And he’s sometime Santa at Christmas!

He’s particularly ghoulish this year!

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2022