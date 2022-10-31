Spotted: Our friend Pete ready to greet trick or treaters

by Linda Hubbard on October 31, 2022

Yours truly has been covering the great Halloween decorations on Laurel St. near Encinal for a decade.

Five (or so) years ago, I realized that sitting in my spare bedroom was someone who could have a  useful life by playing a more public role. So I donated him to Greg Hyde, and Pete has  been greeting trick or treaters ever since. And he’s sometime Santa at Christmas!

He’s particularly ghoulish this year!

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2022

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search