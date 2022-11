First precipitation in the 2022-23 rain season falls on November 1

No precipitation in October was followed by a good downpour on November 1st. InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent recorded 0.03″ in his digital rain gauge.

This year-to-date of 0.03″ is well behind last year’s 5.65 inches recorded as of November 1, 2021, 31 days into the rain year.

The temperature stayed a coolish 54 degrees throughout the day.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022