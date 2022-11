Rep. Anna Eshoo holds climate change town hall on November 3

Join Congresswoman Anna Eshoo for a Virtual Town Hall Meeting to discuss the largest investment to fight climate change in U.S. history. Joined by former Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz, they and I will answer your questions about this historic legislation and how it will benefit you and your family. The meeting will be on Thursday, November 3rd at 1:15 p.m. (PT). Register at https://tinyurl.com/eshooclimate.