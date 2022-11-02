Friends of the Menlo Park Library book sales on November 4 & 5

The Friends of the Menlo Park Library are hosting a book sale on Friday, November 4 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm and Saturday, November 5 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Come early and stock up! Besides a wide variety of adult fiction and non fiction, there are loads of children’s books, CDs, DVDs and a nice selection of art, oversized and collectible books as well.

Holiday shoppers will find some great items for gifts at this sale. Besides many books in like new condition, we have lots of games and puzzles too!

Most items are priced at $1 or $2. Cash and check preferred.

The sale will take place upstairs at the Main Library on 800 Alma Street.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2018