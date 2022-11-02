Ravenswood Education Foundation benefit concert featuring The Members at The Guild on November 9

The Guild and REF welcome you to a benefit concert for a night of live music, drinks, and dancing Wednesday, November 9 fat 7:00 pm. Enjoy live local music by The Members, Menlo Park’s legendary cover band (pictured), free-flowing beer, wine, and a signature cocktail — and a chance to connect with friends old and new.

All proceeds from the evening benefit The Ravenswood Education Foundation, which supports essential programs in the schools in East Palo Alto and eastern Menlo Park. Come support REF’s impactful programs such as the arts, literacy, teacher professional development, makerspaces, and more.

REF is extending a special invitation to Ravenswood parents and staff who can use promo code “RAVENSWOOD119” when purchasing tickets for a discounted price of $40.

Purchase tickets online.