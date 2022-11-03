Next meeting on Flood Park set for November 5

The San Mateo County Parks Department. and design team (CMG Landscape Design Co.) will present an updated Plan based on feedback from their public input meeting in the park on June 5. The two-hour event starts at 2:00 pm at Flood Park’s Fir Picnic area.

Revisions to the previous version and the three phases of construction will be discussed.

You can view the new design and project timeline at parks.smcgov.org/realize-flood-park.

Note: The above image is based on notices from the SMC Parks Department but adapted by/for the independent website floodpark.org.