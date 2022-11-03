Success for Run Club Menlo Park runner — and event at Bedwell Bayfront Park on November 11

Emmi Ihd (pictured) is the first Run Club Menlo Park Cross-Country Meet Champion (8 & under). She won the Santa Cruz Track Club/USA Track & Field Youth Cross-Country meet recently at Soquel High School, beating last year’s USATF Pacific Association’s (Northern California & Northern Nevada) Junior Olympics qualifier champion by a sizable lead. Her twin sister, Sami, was not far behind finishing in 4th place!

Coach Scott Patterson said he’d never seen a more challenging hill (pictured bottom) in a cross-country race, and the Run Club runners nicknamed it, “Mount Everest Hill”. USA Track & Field Youth Cross Country is the highest possible level of competition available to kids this age in the entire United States.

On Sunday, November 13, Run Club Menlo Park is hosting the Run Club Invitational 2022 youth cross country meet at Bedwell Bayfront Park in Menlo Park. It is open to youth from 8 & under to 18 years of age. Medals to top 10 finishers in all age groups, boys and girls — and ribbons to all finishers.

More information and event registration available online.