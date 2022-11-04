Scott Johnson’s paintings are featured at the Portola Art Gallery in November

Along the Coast, a collection of plein air and studio landscapes by artist Scott Johnson is featured at the Portola Art Galley the month of November. The exhibit highlights Scott’s love of the natural landscape and the California coast, where he seeks out unique locations often hidden from view.

Painting exclusively in oils, Scott strives to capture the world in a style known as impressionistic realism. Though many of his paintings feature iconic locations throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Scott also draws inspiration from scenes “off the beaten path.”

A member of the California Art Club, Scott works directly from nature as much as possible to capture the effect of light, values, and colors that can only be seen in person. He has studied under some of the world’s foremost contemporary landscape and plein air artists, including Joe Paquet and Marc Dalessio. His historical inspiration comes from artists such as John Singer Sargent, Issac Levitan, Joaquin Sorolla and Ivan Shishkin.

A reception for the artist will be held on Saturday, November 19 from 1:00-4:00 pm; Scott is also available by appointment at the gallery. More information about Scott’s artwork may be found online.

The Portola Art Gallery is located at the Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park.