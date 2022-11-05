Ability Path art exhibit at Menlo Park Library opens November 7

A collection of AbilityPath’s autumn-themed artwork is on display at the Menlo Park Library from Monday, November 7, through Monday, December 5. Eleven different artists from AbilityPath’s art program share paintings and drawings celebrating the autumnal colors, themes and subjects of the fall in this exhibition.

For over 100 years, AbilityPath has provided support services to individuals with special needs and developmental disabilities in the greater Bay Area.