Residential burglary in Atherton occurs on Knoll Vista Avenue

by Contributed Content on November 5, 2022

On November 4, 2022, at approximately 8:54 pm, a residential burglary occurred on Knoll Vista Avenue in Atherton.

The suspect(s) entered the residence by smashing a rear window and while inside, stole jewelry. At this time the police do not have any suspect(s) or suspect vehicle information.

If you live in the area of Knoll Vista Avenue, please check your surveillance video and report any possible leads to the Atherton Police Department at 650-688-6500.

