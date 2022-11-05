Where to vote in Menlo Park — and San Mateo County

It is nearly Election Day, and there are still many ways that you can get out and vote. Besides returning your ballot at the drop box locations within Menlo Park, there are now an additional 47 vote centers available to you within San Mateo County.

You may visit any of the following vote centers in the County to register to vote, vote in person, return a voted ballot or request a replacement ballot or visit smcacre.org/voter-registration. On Election Day, Nov. 8, the vote centers are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow more time for residents to vote.

The voting centers available in Menlo Park are:

Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, Sequoia Room – 700 Alma St. Belle Haven Branch Library – 413 Ivy Drive View the full list of San Mateo County Vote Centers.

You can also drop your ballot in one of the three 24/7 outdoor ballot drop boxes in Menlo Park:

City Hall – 701 Laurel St. Menlo Park, Belle Haven Child Development Center – 410 Ivy Drive Menlo Park, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula – 401 Pierce Road

If you have any questions about voting, please contact City Clerk Judi A. Herren.