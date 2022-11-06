Taste of the Mountains Wine Walk returns to downtown Menlo Park on December 3

The Taste of the Mountains Wine Walk returns to downtown Menlo Park on Saturday, December 3 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. This will be the first time this event has been held since Fall 2019. Ticket proceeds benefit the Menlo Park Atherton Education Foundation (MPAEF).

Enjoy wines from small, local boutique wineries of the Santa Cruz Mountains poured in various designated tasting locations up and down Santa Cruz Avenue.

Taste of the Mountains Menlo Park Wine Walk is sponsored by Zach Trailer Group; Springline; Art + Gold Salon; WL Butler Construction.

Participating wineries:

Aptos Vineyard

El Vaquero Winery

Kings Mountain Vineyards

Lago Lomita Vineyards

Madson Wines

Mindego Ridge Vineyard

Neely Wine

Roudon-Smith Winery

Saison Winery

Thomas Fogarty Winery

Windy Oaks Estate

Wrights Station Vineyard & Winery

Participating Businesses:

Peabody Gallery, Harvest Furniture, Cheeky Monkey Toys, Oriental Carpet, Istanbul Rug, Stephen Miller Gallery, Pedego Menlo Park, Teresa’s Antiques, Rococo & Taupe,

Menlo Hardwoods, Hunter Douglas by Rebarts Interiors, The Main Gallery, HumaniQ Salon

Tickets are $50 in advance/$59 at the door, Walk-up tickets subject to availability

Tickets available online. Check in starts at 12:30 pm at Community Plaza – 643 Santa Cruz Ave. Admission requires valid California State identification.

Maps of tasting locations, commemorative glass, and wristband provided at check in. Bottle Booth with wines for sale located at registration booth.

Downtown Menlo Park shops and restaurants are open people of all ages during the wine walk and those under 21 may attend the tasting areas. You must be 21 to purchase wine tasting glasses and wristbands. Tasting areas are unrestricted but wine is not permitted outside of designated areas. The tasting is available only to those with valid event bracelets.