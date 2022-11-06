Taste of the Mountains Wine Walk returns to downtown Menlo Park on December 3
The Taste of the Mountains Wine Walk returns to downtown Menlo Park on Saturday, December 3 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. This will be the first time this event has been held since Fall 2019. Ticket proceeds benefit the Menlo Park Atherton Education Foundation (MPAEF).
Enjoy wines from small, local boutique wineries of the Santa Cruz Mountains poured in various designated tasting locations up and down Santa Cruz Avenue.
Taste of the Mountains Menlo Park Wine Walk is sponsored by Zach Trailer Group; Springline; Art + Gold Salon; WL Butler Construction.
Participating wineries:
Aptos Vineyard
El Vaquero Winery
Kings Mountain Vineyards
Lago Lomita Vineyards
Madson Wines
Mindego Ridge Vineyard
Neely Wine
Roudon-Smith Winery
Saison Winery
Thomas Fogarty Winery
Windy Oaks Estate
Wrights Station Vineyard & Winery
Participating Businesses:
Peabody Gallery, Harvest Furniture, Cheeky Monkey Toys, Oriental Carpet, Istanbul Rug, Stephen Miller Gallery, Pedego Menlo Park, Teresa’s Antiques, Rococo & Taupe,
Menlo Hardwoods, Hunter Douglas by Rebarts Interiors, The Main Gallery, HumaniQ Salon
Tickets are $50 in advance/$59 at the door, Walk-up tickets subject to availability
Tickets available online. Check in starts at 12:30 pm at Community Plaza – 643 Santa Cruz Ave. Admission requires valid California State identification.
Maps of tasting locations, commemorative glass, and wristband provided at check in. Bottle Booth with wines for sale located at registration booth.
Downtown Menlo Park shops and restaurants are open people of all ages during the wine walk and those under 21 may attend the tasting areas. You must be 21 to purchase wine tasting glasses and wristbands. Tasting areas are unrestricted but wine is not permitted outside of designated areas. The tasting is available only to those with valid event bracelets.
Leave a Comment