Two part MPCSD miniseries “Where Did Childhood Go” — Part 1 on November 9

by Linda Hubbard on November 7, 2022

A screening of Chasing Childhood followed by a panel discussion with Superintendent Erik Burmeister and other education experts will take place on Wednesday, November 9 at 6:30 pm at the Hillview PAC.  Free childcare provided.

In today’s world of structure, stranger danger and helicopter parenting, free play and independence have virtually disappeared from childhood, giving way to unprecedented anxiety and depression (now compounded by two plus years of COVID-19).  In Chasing Childhood, psychologists, activists and leaders of the “free play” movement fight to bring back the untold benefits of a less curated childhood.

