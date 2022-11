Wet streets and blue skies greet Menlo Park residents this morning

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent recorded 0.1″ when he checked his digital gauge around 9:00 this morning.

That brings the year-to-date to 0.13″ well behind last year’s 5.66″ (as of 11/04/21). More rain is forecast for this afternoon and tomorrow.

The brilliant orange tree was photographed walking on Cloud Avenueyesterday around noon.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022