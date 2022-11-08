Pouring overnight rain makes for big puddles at Menlo Park train station

by Linda Hubbard on November 8, 2022

Update: Not much more rain after the overnight deluge. Final weather gauge reading o.57″; year-t0-date 0.70″.

It poured overnight in Menlo Park with a break in the rain coming this morning.

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent recorded 0.56″ in his digital gauge as of 10:00 am, bringing the year-to-date to 0.69″.

While out and about, InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most spotted a flooded parking lot at the Menlo Park train station.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2022

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search