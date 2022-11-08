Pouring overnight rain makes for big puddles at Menlo Park train station
Update: Not much more rain after the overnight deluge. Final weather gauge reading o.57″; year-t0-date 0.70″.
It poured overnight in Menlo Park with a break in the rain coming this morning.
InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent recorded 0.56″ in his digital gauge as of 10:00 am, bringing the year-to-date to 0.69″.
While out and about, InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most spotted a flooded parking lot at the Menlo Park train station.
Photo by Robb Most (c) 2022
