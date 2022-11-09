David Feldman talks about Grounded Hope on November 10

David Feldman, PhD, one of the nation’s foremost experts on hope, will give a talk “Grounded Hope: Why Hope is Important in Times of Stress and Loss” on Thursday, November 10, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Register online.

In this webinar, Feldman will discuss how we — parents/caregivers and kids alike — can maintain hope and meaning in the face of trauma, loss, and setbacks. Despite adversity, we can set goals for ourselves and find sources of motivation to pursue those goals.

Dr. Feldman is the author of author of three books, including Supersurvivors: The Surprising Link between Suffering and Success. His work has been featured in publications including Psychology Today, ‘O’: The Oprah Magazine, Time, and Harvard Business Review.

This event is sponsored by generous donors from the Mills-Peninsula Hospital Foundation and the San Mateo County Office of Education, in partnership with The Parent Venture.