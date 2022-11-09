Hillview Drama presents Arsenic & Old Lace

by Linda Hubbard on November 9, 2022

Based on the classic film with Cary Grant, Arsenic & Old Lace is a hilarious and spooky story set in the 1940s.

Writer and notorious marriage detractor Mortimer  falls for girl-nextdoor Elaine, and they tie the knot on Halloween. When the newlyweds return to their respective family homes to deliver the news, Mortimer is faced with a murderous family secret, and he starts to realize that his family is even crazier than he thought.

The production runs from November 10 to December 3 at  the Hillview Performing Arts Center. Note: There are five different casts. The show is appropriate for all ages.

 Showtimes vary by date; tickets are $10 each.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2022

