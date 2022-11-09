Willows neighborhood landmark will soon be on the move

Longtime Willows neighborhood residents MaryAnn and Eric Sabelman have had their house-truck parked in the driveway for so long that some passers-by think it is part of the house itself. Soon it will be absent.

“Our cabin-on-a-truck (known as the “Trundlehouse”) was built on a 1959 GMC pickup by MaryAnn and me in 1971, using old-growth redwood that my father had saved from a house built around 1900,” emails Eric. “We drove in it to Canada that year and to Lassen for our honeymoon in 1972 [photo below]. We traveled and lived in it from time to time, but not after moving into our Central Avenue house in 1979. After that, it was mostly our children’s playhouse.”