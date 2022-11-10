Two Menlo Park teens appear in Something Rotten on November 11 & 12

Two Menlo Park residents who are students at Castilleja, Sadie Evans [in black dress, fifth from the left] and Emma Holmes [greenish dress, third from the left] are starring in Something Rotten, a contemporary musical set in Elizabethan England with big song and dance numbers and a wacky cast of bold characters.

It follows Nick and Nigel, the Bottom brothers, who are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of Shakespeare. When the local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing and dancing in plays, the brothers set out to write the world’s very first musical.

Opening night party at 7:00 pm on November 11 with show starting at 7:30 pm. There are two shows on Saturday, November 12 — 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm.