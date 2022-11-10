Updated rainfall numbers for Menlo Park

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent conferred with others who are measuring rainfall in Menlo Park when alerted that his reported numbers seemed on the low side.

For rain year 2022/2023 that began on October 1, all agree that the first rain of the season fell on November 1 — 0.28″. That was followed by 0.01″ on November 2, 0.04″ on November 6, bringing the year-to-date to 0.33″.

The big rain came earlier this week on Tuesday, November 8, measuring 1.35″ with the year-to-date 1.68″, still well behind last year’s 5.86″ as of November 9, 2021.

While the rain may be wimpy this year, fall color is on display throughout Menlo Park neighborhoods — enjoy!

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022