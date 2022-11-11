M-A’s 24th annual Canned Food Drive is underway

The M-A Leadership class in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank (SHFB) has launched the 24th annual Canned Food Drive. Menlo-Atherton students will be collecting food from the community to help feed several hundred families in our area through December 10.

Last year, M-A broke its 300,000 pound goal by raising a whopping 382,432 pounds, This year the goal is 350,000 pounds.

Community members can donate cans in the barrels at the following locations:

Bianchini’s in Ladera

Draeger’s in Menlo Park

Safeway stores on El Camino and in Sharon Heights

Robert’s Market in Portola Valley

Trader Joe’s Menlo Park

Ways that you can help

Donate online. With your support, every dollar donated will create two nutritious meals for those in need.

When you are shopping for your family, please add extra cans to your cart and drop them with M-A students.

Canned Food Drive fun facts

-Collected 380,000+ pounds of food in 2021 during the peak of the pandemic

-Largest public-school food drive in the country

-Recipients of the Golden Apple Award and Blue Diamond Award from SHFB

-Winner of Outstanding Drive Coordinator goes to faculty member Mike Amoroso

-Started by legendary Coach Ben Parks in 1999, raising 5,000 cans that year

Distribution to families takes place on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Ecumenical Hunger Program (2411 Pulgas Ave, East Palo Alto).

Ways to obtain food for your family: Call the Canned Food Drive Hotline at (650)322-5311 ext. 58669

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022; pictured left to right are Noah de Haaff, Addy McCones, Tula Basta