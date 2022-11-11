Planning Commission public hearing on the Housing Element Update Draft Subsequent EIR set for November 14

The City released the notice of availability and draft subsequent environmental impact report Nov. 4, 2022, for the City of Menlo Park 6th Cycle Housing Element Update, Safety Element Update, and a new Environmental Justice Element for the City’s General Plan, as well as associated General Plan, Zoning Ordinance and El Camino Real/Downtown Specific Plan amendments. Collectively, these are referred to as the Housing Element Update project.

The City requests comments on the draft subsequent environmental impact report within the 45-day comment period ending at 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.

Copies of the draft subsequent environmental impact report and notice of availability are available on the city website at menlopark.gov/housingelement.

Written comments should be submitted through the web form located at menlopark.gov/HousingElementDEIRComments or by letter to:

Tom Smith

Community Development

701 Laurel St.

Menlo Park, CA 94025

The Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing at 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, to provide and receive comments on the draft subsequent environmental impact report and conduct a study session introducing potential Zoning Ordinance and Specific Plan amendments associated with the Housing Element Update project.

Following the Dec. 19, 2022, close of the draft subsequent environmental impact report public review period, staff will prepare a final subsequent environmental impact report that will include responses to all substantive comments received on the draft subsequent environmental impact report.