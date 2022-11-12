Mitchell Johnson’s Paris paintings on display at Flea Street

by Linda Hubbard on November 12, 2022

Artist Mitchell Johnson has been in Paris numerous times over the years but has not painted the city — until now. He found himself there more frequently now that his son is living/working in France.

“For years, I’ve been looking at the different patterns of roof tops,” he says. “There are clusters of chimneys that caught my attention, so I started painting them in October of last year. A lot are birds-eye views.”

A number of his paintings are currently on display at Flea Street, and more will be added later this month.

Pictured is Paris Blue, 2022, 20×30 inches oil/canvas.

