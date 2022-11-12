Mitchell Johnson’s Paris paintings on display at Flea Street

Artist Mitchell Johnson has been in Paris numerous times over the years but has not painted the city — until now. He found himself there more frequently now that his son is living/working in France.

“For years, I’ve been looking at the different patterns of roof tops,” he says. “There are clusters of chimneys that caught my attention, so I started painting them in October of last year. A lot are birds-eye views.”

A number of his paintings are currently on display at Flea Street, and more will be added later this month.

Pictured is Paris Blue, 2022, 20×30 inches oil/canvas.