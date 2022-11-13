Spotted: M-A Care Bears club selling baked goods to benefit migrant children

This morning we ran into M-A students Faith Cropper (fifth from left) and Ella Bohmann Farrell (sixth from left) who we profiled earlier this year when they won a Jefferson award for their work on behalf of migrant children.

Along with a group of fellow students, they were stationed at Fremont Park selling yummy baked goods with proceeds benefiting migrant children.

Ella said they continue to be around town frequently.

They also accept cash or check donations made through M-A’s treasurer, Elena Villafuerte, (mailing address 555 Middlefield Ave., Atherton, CA 94027) payable to “M-A Care Bears Club”.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022