Julie Lythcott-Haims returns to MPCSD Speaker Series on November 16

On Wednesday, November 16 at 6:30 pm, best selling author of How to Raise an Adult and community activist Julie Lythcott-Haims returns to the MPCSD Speakers Series. In conversation with Superintendent Erik Burmesiter, she will reflect on how childhood has changed and the mindsets and strategies Silicon Valley parents can deploy to develop age-appropriate independence and promote a healthy childhood.

She has graciously offered to sign her books at the event. If you already have How to Raise an Adult, Real American, or Your Turn, please bring your copy. If you don’t yet own her books, Kepler’s will be selling them at the event, which takes place at the Hillview Performing Arts Center.