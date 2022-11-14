Rotary Club’s Tour de Menlo scholarship ride raises $52,000

The Rotary Club of Menlo Park’s annual fundraiser, the Tour de Menlo Scholarship Ride, was back in full force this year after having abbreviated and alternative programs during the height of the pandemic. The event, held in mid-September, brought in a net profit of $52,000, which will be used for providing college scholarships to local students, community grants, and a contribution to the Almanac Holiday Fund.

This year’s event boasted 199 cyclists on the 63-mile ride, 86 cyclists on the 43-mile ride, and 92 cyclists on the 35-mile ride. New this year was a 16-mile family ride, which proved popular and drew in 57 cyclists. For the first time, the Menlo Park Police Department joined the ride.

Lutticken’s served a delicious lunch and the Nathan Tokunaga jazz band provided entertainment.

The Rotary Club of Menlo Park consists of volunteers who are active or retired academics and business professionals who live or work in the City of Menlo Park and neighboring cities. Rotary’s College and Young Adult arm is Rotaract (local chapter at Menlo College), and their high school arm is Interact (local chapter at Eastside College Prep).

Among other community service projects, the Rotary Club of Menlo Park has a scholarship program for high school graduates going on to college, and the club founded and maintains a community garden project with its Belle Haven partners.

Photos courtesy of Rotary Club of Menlo Park. Pictured top is Belmont rest stop; Kathy Picard and Michael Herzen helped plan the event as well as rode.