Family board game night on November 18

Celebrate International Games month by playing a variety of board and tabletop games at the Menlo Park Library on Friday, November 18, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm.

Bring your family and friends, or make new pals over some friendly competition. Board games provided, but attendees are welcome to bring their own.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.