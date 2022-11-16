Local Author Fair coming to the Menlo Park Library

The Menlo Park Library (800 Alma Street) is hosting its first Local Author Fair on Saturday, November 19 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

Attendees will be able to meet writers of many genres, including poetry, history, biography, memoir, sci-fi and fantasy, mystery, photography, self-help, children’s books, and more.

Many of the authors have been presenters at past library programs, both on-site prior to Spring 2020, and online in more recent times.

Authors expected to appear include:

• California Writers Club SF Peninsula Branch

• Silicon Valley Authors collective

• Charlotte Anthony (Loud)

• Michael Asimow (Real to Reel: Truth and Trickery in Courtroom Movies)

• Donia Bijan (Maman’s Homesick Pie: A Persian Heart in an American Kitchen; The Last Days of Café Leila: A Novel)

• Emily Brandon (Pensionless: The 10-Step Solution for a Stress-Free Retirement)

• D’Anne Burwell (Saving Jake: When Addiction Hits Home)

• Kathleen Canrinus (The Lady with the Crown: A Story of Resilience)

• Robin Chapman (The Valley of Heart’s Delight: True Tales from Around the Bay)

• Dina Clarisse (Homespun Rosaries)

• Mark Coggins (August Riordan mysteries, Street Stories)



• Patrick Daly [pictured above] (Grief and Horses)

• James Eade (Chess for Dummies)

• Edith Gelles (Abigail and John: Portrait of a Marriage)

• Andrea Lacy (Brownie Points)

• Terri Hanson Mead (Piloting Your Life: Take the Controls and Be the Pilot in Your Own Life)

• Janelle London (Sparky’s Electrifying Tale)

• Melissa Michelson (LGBTQ Life in America: Examining the Facts)

• Charlotte Muse (In Which I Forgive the River)

• Marissa McGee (Free the Curls)

• Karen Offen (European Feminisms, 1700-1950: A Political History)

• Phil Pasquini (Domes, Arches and Minarets: A History of Islamic-Inspired Buildings in America)

• Lisa Rosenberg (A Different Physics) [pictured top]

• Dana Shields (Things I’ve Learned About Loss)

• Nancy Tomkins (A Biscuit for Chocolate)

• Christine Witzel (She Also Served: Letters from a Navy Wife)

The event is free to attend. The authors are making their books available for sale and will be autographing copies.

