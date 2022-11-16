Local Author Fair coming to the Menlo Park Library

by Linda Hubbard on November 16, 2022

The Menlo Park Library (800 Alma Street) is hosting its first Local Author Fair on Saturday, November 19 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

Attendees will be able to meet writers of many genres, including poetry, history, biography, memoir, sci-fi and fantasy, mystery, photography, self-help, children’s books, and more.

Many of the authors have been presenters at past library programs, both on-site prior to Spring 2020, and online in more recent times.

Authors expected to appear include:

• California Writers Club SF Peninsula Branch
• Silicon Valley Authors collective
• Charlotte Anthony (Loud)
• Michael Asimow (Real to Reel: Truth and Trickery in Courtroom Movies)
• Donia Bijan (Maman’s Homesick Pie: A Persian Heart in an American Kitchen; The Last Days of Café Leila: A Novel)
• Emily Brandon (Pensionless: The 10-Step Solution for a Stress-Free Retirement)
• D’Anne Burwell (Saving Jake: When Addiction Hits Home)
• Kathleen Canrinus (The Lady with the Crown: A Story of Resilience)
• Robin Chapman (The Valley of Heart’s Delight: True Tales from Around the Bay)
• Dina Clarisse (Homespun Rosaries)
• Mark Coggins (August Riordan mysteries, Street Stories)

• Patrick Daly [pictured above] (Grief and Horses)
• James Eade (Chess for Dummies)
• Edith Gelles (Abigail and John: Portrait of a Marriage)
• Andrea Lacy (Brownie Points)
• Terri Hanson Mead (Piloting Your Life: Take the Controls and Be the Pilot in Your Own Life)
• Janelle London (Sparky’s Electrifying Tale)
• Melissa Michelson (LGBTQ Life in America: Examining the Facts)
• Charlotte Muse (In Which I Forgive the River)
• Marissa McGee (Free the Curls)
• Karen Offen (European Feminisms, 1700-1950: A Political History)
• Phil Pasquini (Domes, Arches and Minarets: A History of Islamic-Inspired Buildings in America)
• Lisa Rosenberg (A Different Physics) [pictured top]
• Dana Shields (Things I’ve Learned About Loss)
• Nancy Tomkins (A Biscuit for Chocolate)
• Christine Witzel (She Also Served: Letters from a Navy Wife)

The event is free to attend. The authors are making their books available for sale and will be autographing copies.

InMenlo file photos (c) 2022

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search