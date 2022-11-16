Spotted: Fall color in Menlo Parl
InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most snapped this photo displaying the red and yellow of fall color at the corner of Cambridge and University in Menlo Park.
Photo by Robb Most (c) 2022
