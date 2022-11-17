Next “Java with Josh” takes place on November 19

Concerned about the environment?

Having a problem with the Department of Motor Vehicles or another state agency and need a little help?

Want to hear from your local State Senator about what legislation he’ll be working on in 2023?

Anyone who wants to talk about these issues or any other state-related matter is invited to stop by King Plaza in Palo Alto from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Saturday, November 19 for another “Java With Josh,” featuring Senator Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park).

“I really enjoy talking directly with folks to hear what’s on their minds,” said Becker. “These are very informal gatherings where I talk a little bit about what I’m working on, but they are really designed to give district residents the chance to share their thoughts with me.

“Some people love to talk policy, while others just need help getting through to a state agency,” continued Becker. “I’ll have some members of my staff with me, so in cases where we can’t help people right on the spot, they’ll certainly have a personal contact who they can follow up with later on.”