Spotted: Thanksgiving table top decorations at El Cerrito

Regular diners at El Cerrito in the Sharon Heights shopping center know that the restaurant can be seasonally transformed with handmade decorations.

The latest are Thanksgiving table top vases, fashioned, as always by Yolanda, our regular waiter, Christopher Chavez’s mother.

“She’s gearing up for Christmas now,” he told us.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022