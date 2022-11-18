Barry’s Bootcamp Pop-up at Springline on November 20

Springline is hosting an outdoor Barry’s Bootcamp Pop-up this Sunday, November 20 from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Admission is free and open to the public. People can RSVP by emailing noelle@springline.com.

Perfect for beginners to experts, this pop-up is a fun way to sweat it out before the holidays. The workout combines a mix of cardio, bodyweight exercises, and resistance bands with a Fuel Bar to follow. All attendees + first time Barry’s participants will receive 2 complimentary classes redeemable at the Barry’s Bootcamp in Palo Alto.

The event takes place at the Plaza a Springline, 550 Oak Grove Ave. in Menlo Park.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2022