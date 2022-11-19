Native American Cultural Impact on the United States is topic on November 21

Colonization of this continent had a cultural impact upon its native people—but was the impact of the Native American populations on what would evolve into U.S. culture?

A presentation at the Belle Haven branch of Menlo Park Library (413 Ivy Dr.) by Robert Keith Collins, Ph.D. on Monday, November 21 from from 6:30 to 7:30 pm will explore how and why Native American cultural impact must be understood as by product of cultural exchanges that occurred between various Native American individuals and populations, Africans and Europeans and the new economic, fashion and subsistence traditions created in the United States from these interactions.

Learn:

On the one hand, contact between Native Americans and Africans and Europeans lent to cultural changes

On the other, these cultural changes were experienced by all.

The relevance of these exchanges to the cultural traditions of the United States and the “Gift of Native America.”

